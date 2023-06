Studying the quantum properties of matter is challenging due to many factors, such as cost, technical complexity, the need for specialized equipment, and the delicate nature of quantum systems. Classical computers and classical systems do not have the capacity to simulate the intricate world of quantum mechanics.

Quantum simulators allow scientists to study quantum systems and discover new materials, properties, and phenomena previously unknown. Quantum simulators can be quantum computers or physical systems which are used to probe matter at the tiniest scales.

A team of scientists has now developed a solid-state quantum simulator to emulate molecular orbitals. The research group, led by Alexander Khajetoorians from Radboud University in the Netherlands, used the quantum simulator to create synthetic benzene using artificial atoms.