Playing table tennis against robotic player makes human brain work harder

Scanning the brain activity with electrodes

The team designed a cap with over 100 electrodes mounted on a backpack-sized device to analyze the human player's brain.

As the electrodes scanned players' brain activity, the team examined the brain area that converts sensory information into movement (a region called parieto-occipital cortex).

“It takes all your senses – visual, vestibular, auditory – and gives information on creating your motor plan. It’s been studied a lot for simple tasks, like reaching and grasping, but all of them are stationary. We wanted to understand how it worked for complex movements like tracking a ball in space and intercepting it and table tennis was perfect for this,” explained Amanda Studnicki, a graduate student at the University of Florida, in a statement.

They gathered data from the game between the ball machine and the human players for dozens of hours in order to obtain definitive results.

The results showed that their neurons worked in unison when the human players were playing against another human. However, when the player's opponent was a ball-serving machine, the neurons were not synchronized (in neuroscience, this is called desynchronization).

This is simply because the human players' moves were easy to predict, whereas the robotic ball machine did not indicate its next move. As a result, human brains scrambled in this study.