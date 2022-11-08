Tachyons: What to know about the particle that can beat light in a race

Let's find out some more about these bizarre things.

What are tachyons?

Tachyons are hypothetical particles that always move faster than light. They have never been detected and are believed, by some, to be impossible.

Tachyons are through to travel faster-than-light. Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock

This is because particles that move faster than light would break our current understanding of the laws of physics.

The term "tachyon" is derived from the Greek word tachy, which means fast.

However, if they are real, such particles might be utilized to transmit signals faster than light. According to the Theory of Relativity, this could defy causality and result in logical dilemmas like the "Grandfather Paradox."

This paradox is exemplified by the impossibility of someone traveling back in time to kill their grandfather. Since that person could no longer go on to create their own parent, it would not, therefore, be possible to go back in time in the first place.

You simply wouldn't exist.

However, there are ways to get around the paradox within the confines of contemporary physics without doing away with time travel entirely.

In any case, it would be strange for tachyons to speed up as their energy goes down, and it would take infinite energy to slow down to the speed of light. There is currently no conclusive experimental proof that such particles exist.

Gerald Feinberg, a physicist and science author, suggested that tachyonic particles may be created from excitations of a quantum field with "imaginary" mass in a 1967 paper entitled "Possibility of faster-than-light particles."

Still, it was quickly shown that Feinberg's model didn't actually account for superluminal (faster-than-light) particles or messages and that tachyonic fields only cause instability, not violations of causality.

If real, tachyons could open faster-than-light communications. Nikada/iStock

However, rather than referring to faster-than-light particles, the term "tachyon" is frequently used in current physics to describe fictitious mass fields. These fields are essential in contemporary physics.

Interestingly, some complementary kinds of particles are known to exist and are referred to as luxons (which always move at the speed of light) and bradyons (which always move slower than light).

What is the speed of light, and how do we know?

Most physicists believe that nothing can travel faster than light speed (186,282 miles per second or 299,792.458 km/s). Called the “Universal Speed Limit,” our current laws of physics indicate that this is the fastest that anything will be able to travel, ever.

Nothing can travel faster than light, so we are told. xijian/iStock

But how do we know this?

Before 1600 AD, people thought light moved instantaneously; however, things started to change when the great Galileo became the first person to attempt to measure the speed of light.

To test his theory, he set out to measure the speed of light in 1638. To do this, he and an assistant lit candles on mountaintops, and Galileo's aide would uncover his lantern when he noticed the flash.

Galileo timed the return flash and calculated its speed. However, since he lacked modern timing devices capable of calculating microseconds and relied on his reaction time, the result proved to be way off compared to current estimates.

However, Galileo was astutely aware of this and concluded that light's velocity was not instantaneous but was too fast to be measured using this method.

Galileo Galilei statue in Pisa, Italy. FotoGablitz/iStock

In 1676, a young Danish astronomer named Ole Römer attempted to estimate light speed. Römer asked sailors to check their timepieces by observing Jupiter's moon Io in eclipse. It takes 1.769 days to round Jupiter. Minor problem.

At that time, one method used by mariners at sea to verify their clocks was to watch Jupiter's moon Io eclipse the planet. According to measurements, It took 1,769 days to make one complete circle around Jupiter. There was a tiny issue, though.

According to the season, Römer noticed that the interval between eclipses changed slightly. The interval between Io's eclipses gradually grew longer when the Earth moved away from Jupiter; it shrank as it got closer. The combined result meant that the estimated timeframes could be off by more than ten minutes.