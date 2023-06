A new study by a team of researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has shown that mice with Alzheimer’s who were exposed to a 40 Hz vibration for an hour a day for six weeks showed improved brain health and motor function.

The stimulation improved motor performance, reduced phosphorylated tau (accumulation of phosphorylated tau is a key pathological feature of Alzheimer's disease), preserved neurons and synapses, and reduced DNA damage.

It is not the first study to prove that stimulation can reduce Alzheimer’s symptoms and pathology, as previous research using light and sound in mice and humans has shown significant improvement in symptoms. However, it is the first study of its kind to conclude the same using tactile stimulation. The team’s finding provides an avenue to treat neurodegenerative diseases with non-invasive therapeutic strategies.