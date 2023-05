Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te appears to have hinted at the possibility of Taiwan maintaining its last remaining nuclear power plants in case of a crisis. When pressed by students at the National Taiwan University (NTU) on May 28 regarding how Taiwan would deal with gas import pressures, Ching-te stated that nuclear power plants would likely be kept mothballed, ready for the restart as and when needed.

In 2021, Taiwan obtained approximately 11% of its electricity from nuclear power, as reported by the state-owned Taiwan Power Co, so any plans to remove them from the energy mix must factor in ways to replace the lost power generation capacity.