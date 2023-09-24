Targeted nerve regeneration improves walking in mice

Targeted nerve regeneration improves walking in miceScientists discover how to guide nerve cells to heal spinal cord injury in mice.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 24, 2023 07:54 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 07:54 AM ESTscienceMice generic photo.Source: iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists have made a breakthrough in restoring the function of damaged spinal cords in mice. They have discovered that re-growing specific nerve cells to their original destinations can lead to recovery, while random re-growth does not work.A spinal cord injury is a profoundly debilitating condition that exerts its impact upon countless individuals globally. It can cause paralysis, loss of sensation, and chronic pain. One of the main challenges in treating spinal cord injury is to regenerate the connections between nerve cells, or axons, that are severed by the injury.Re-growing axons in nerve cellsIn a previous study published in Nature, a team of researchers from UCLA, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and Harvard University had developed a treatment that could stimulate axons to re-grow across severe spinal cord lesions in rodents. However, this did not result in significant functional improvement. See Also Related Potential cancer drug could help repair spinal injuries shows study Wearable microscopes show HD images of pain processed by spinal cord Stroke-related paralysis: Spinal stimulation could help restore mobility In a new study published in Science, the same team aimed to find out whether directing the re-growth of axons from specific types of nerve cells to their natural targets could lead to better outcomes. They used advanced genetic techniques to identify the nerve cells that are responsible for walking improvement after a partial spinal cord injury.They then tested two different approaches to regenerate these axons across a complete spinal cord injury in mice. One approach was to simply let the axons re-grow randomly, without any guidance. The other approach was to use chemical signals to attract and steer the axons to their natural destination in the lower part of the spinal cord.The researchers found that the second approach was much more effective than the first one. The mice that received the guided regeneration showed significant improvements in walking ability, while the mice that received the random regeneration did not.SignificanceThe study unveiled the significance of both regenerating axons across injuries and directing them towards their natural destinations for achieving substantial neurological restoration after spinal cord injuries, as emphasized by Michael Sofroniew, MD, Ph.D., who serves as a professor of neurobiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and assumes the role of senior author in the recent research.The researchers say that their findings have implications for developing therapies for spinal cord injury and other forms of central nervous system damage in larger animals and humans. However, they also acknowledge the challenges of promoting regeneration over longer distances and more complex environments.The researchers draw the conclusion that the application of the principles detailed in their study will provide the key to achieving significant repair of spinal cord injuries and could potentially expedite recovery in cases of other central nervous system injuries and diseases.The study was published in Science.Study abstract:Axon regeneration can be induced across anatomically complete spinal cord injury (SCI), but robust functional restoration has been elusive. Whether restoring neurological functions requires directed regeneration of axons from specific neuronal subpopulations to their natural target regions remains unclear. To address this question, we applied projection-specific and comparative single-nucleus RNA sequencing to identify neuronal subpopulations that restore walking after incomplete SCI. 