Targeted nerve regeneration improves walking in mice

Scientists have made a breakthrough in restoring the function of damaged spinal cords in mice. They have discovered that re-growing specific nerve cells to their original destinations can lead to recovery, while random re-growth does not work.

A spinal cord injury is a profoundly debilitating condition that exerts its impact upon countless individuals globally. It can cause paralysis, loss of sensation, and chronic pain. One of the main challenges in treating spinal cord injury is to regenerate the connections between nerve cells, or axons, that are severed by the injury.

Re-growing axons in nerve cells

In a previous study published in Nature, a team of researchers from UCLA, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and Harvard University had developed a treatment that could stimulate axons to re-grow across severe spinal cord lesions in rodents. However, this did not result in significant functional improvement.