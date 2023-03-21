Tasmanian tiger went extinct in the 1980s - not 1930s, research claims

As reported by Newsweek, the famous species first arose roughly 4 million years ago and was the largest living carnivorous marsupial before it disappeared, primarily due to human persecution.

"Fortunately for us, the last Thylacine died relatively recently, in 1936, and over the century or so prior to that, support for science and natural history in Australia grew steadily. That meant that there were scientists and museum curators out collecting specimens, including Thylacines and their parasites," Mackenzie Kwak, a parasitologist at Hokkaido University in Japan, told Newsweek.

Tasmanian Tiger (thylacine) in Hobart Zoo Tasmania, Australia. 1933. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

"Many of those specimens are still protected in museums today, which gives researchers like me the opportunity to learn more about them and share that information with the public and other scientists," he added.

Three parasite species have been recorded

The flea mentioned above, a roundworm, and a tapeworm are the three parasite species identified in thylacines.

"Interestingly though, the roundworm and tapeworm were accidental infections, with the roundworms originating from a hapless pigeon which was caught and eaten by a Thylacine in the London Zoo and the tapeworm likely having been contracted by a Thylacine eating scats of a Tasmanian devil," Kwak said.

"However, the Thylacine probably had many other parasites if their relatives, the quolls, and Tasmanian devils, are any indicator. Sadly though, any chance of understanding these other mystery parasites probably vanished when the Thylacine became extinct," he explained.

Advanced gene-editing technology

Although the last known Thylacine passed away about a century ago, some scientists have begun to work on the "de-extinction" of the species. These attempts, based on cutting-edge gene-editing technology, could have a significant impact on the burrowing flea if they are successful.