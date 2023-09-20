Tasmanian tiger RNA extracted — a first from extinct species

In a major scientific first, geneticists have isolated and sequenced the RNA molecules of a now-extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger.

The thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) was a carnivorous marsupial native to Tasmania and Australia.

Except for the island state of Tasmania, this striped dog-sized animal vanished from its other native habitats some 2,000 years ago.

However, the creature met its tragic end with the arrival of Europeans. The population was hunted down due to allegations that they killed sheep, valuable livestock for early European settlers in Tasmania. In 1888, a bounty of £1 to kill each adult individual of this species was introduced.

Tragically, it was declared extinct in the 20th century, with the last known member dying in captivity in 1936 at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania.