Taylor Swift concert unleashed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake

Something unexpected happened when Taylor Swift took the stage at Seattle's Lumen Field this past weekend. Her concert goers and sound system made so much agitation, they managed to shake the Earth.

This is according to a report by CBC News published on Friday.

Beast quake

Jackie Caplan-Auberbach, a professor in the geology department at the University of Western Washington, told the news outlet the concert produced a bigger earthquake then infamous "Beast Quake" of 2011 — when fans went wild after Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks, securing the NFL team a victory in a wild card playoff game.