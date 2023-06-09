A telescope accidentally captured the brightest supernova ever seen

A telescope accidentally captured the brightest supernova ever seenResearchers named the recent gamma-ray burst BOAT (brightest of all time).Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 09, 2023 08:22 AM ESTCreated: Jun 09, 2023 08:22 AM ESTscienceAn illustration of a supernova.cokada/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), designed to capture air showers, accidentally caught an image of the brightest supernova ever witnessed by humans. Researchers named the recent gamma-ray burst BOAT (brightest of all time).This is according to a report by Ars Technica published on Friday.LHAASO was taking data on air showers when the BOAT supernova erupted, allowing the telescope to record not only the onset of the event but also its evolution for days afterward. The result was a significant amount of data: the first 100 minutes saw over 64,000 photons detected at energies above 200 giga-electron volts.From this information, scientists were able to extrapolate that the lower energy events of the supernova are caused by the jets interacting with the turbulent debris of the gamma-ray burst. They further deduced that debris would be both complex and near the source of the jets, effectively limiting how much space particles in the jets have to build up speed. See Also Related What is a supernova? Are all stars destined to go through it? NASA sheds light on a massive supernova dating back to Middle Ages Supernovae pose a threat to life on Earth, says NASA study The BOAT supernova also witnessed a sharp drop-off of high-energy photons believed to be a result of the widening of the jets as they get further from their source. From this, researchers could speculate that the BOAT was as bright as they observed it because the central core of its jet was pointed directly at Earth, reported Ars Technica.More about supernovasSupernovas occur when stars die, their long lives ending with an explosion in their final stage. Supernovas are believed to be essential and are thought to be one of the sources of elements heavier than iron in the universe. This material is then expelled across space, where some of it falls down on Earth, spreading far and wide on the planet.Therefore, supernovas are both destructive and an act of creation as they are the primary source of heavy elements in the universe. In a galaxy the size of the Milky Way, it is expected that a supernova will explode nearly every 50 years.We have much to learn about supernovas, and this accidental discovery will go a long way in helping to inform what truly happens during these gamma-ray bursts. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope revealsNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterAmazon hosts a first in Quantum computing: Aquila, a neutral-atom Quantum computerStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsSpace cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakSpill the tea: Who lives in your beverage? Job Board