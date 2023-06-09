A telescope accidentally captured the brightest supernova ever seen

The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), designed to capture air showers, accidentally caught an image of the brightest supernova ever witnessed by humans. Researchers named the recent gamma-ray burst BOAT (brightest of all time).

This is according to a report by Ars Technica published on Friday.

LHAASO was taking data on air showers when the BOAT supernova erupted, allowing the telescope to record not only the onset of the event but also its evolution for days afterward. The result was a significant amount of data: the first 100 minutes saw over 64,000 photons detected at energies above 200 giga-electron volts.

From this information, scientists were able to extrapolate that the lower energy events of the supernova are caused by the jets interacting with the turbulent debris of the gamma-ray burst. They further deduced that debris would be both complex and near the source of the jets, effectively limiting how much space particles in the jets have to build up speed.