Telescope captures the spooky remains of a massive dead star

When a massive old star explodes, the energy released is almost unimaginable. It goes out with a bang in an outburst called a supernova. A wave of destruction moves through the doomed star from the inside out, blasting away surrounding gas, compressing it, and creating intricate thread-like structures. The released energy heats the gaseous tendrils, making them shine brightly, as seen in this image.

The Vela supernova remnant is one of the closest supernova remnants to Earth, at a distance of only 800 light years away. And it's huge as well! According to experts, nine full moons can fit in this entire image, and the whole cloud is even larger.

The star itself has been reduced in the aftermath of the supernova to an incredibly dense spinning object called a pulsar. A pulsar is a type of neutron star - one of the most compact celestial objects known to exist. This one rotates ten times per second.

How an astronomical image is processed?

VST image processing workflow ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit

This image shows the process of going from the raw data captured by a telescope to a stunning astronomical image like the one featured here, showing the Vela supernova remnant as seen with the VLT Survey Telescope (VST).

An array of 32 detectors registers the light collected by the telescope. The raw images are corrected by removing the dead pixels, shadows, and varying luminosity. This process of going from raw to science-ready data is called "data reduction".