'Terminator zones' of tidally locked exoplanets could harbor alien life

Exoplanet terminator zones could harbor extraterrestrial life

Exoplanets with terminator zones are particularly common because they exist around a type of star called an M-dwarf, which makes up roughly 70 percent of the stars in the known universe.

These planets are tidally locked, meaning one side always faces the host sun. The so-called terminator zone is the ring around the planet where sunlight gives way to perennial night.

"These planets have a permanent day side and a permanent night side," Ana Lobo, a postdoctoral researcher in the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy, who led the new work, explained in a press statement.

The researchers, who published their findings in a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal, detail how terminator zones could provide the ideal conditions for life to thrive. As these zones are essentially the dividing line between the day and night side of a planet, they could have ideal temperature conditions.

"You want a planet that’s in the sweet spot of just the right temperature for having liquid water," Lobo explained. "This is a planet where the dayside can be scorching hot, well beyond habitability, and the night side is going to be freezing, potentially covered in ice. You could have large glaciers on the night side."