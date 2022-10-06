Are terrestrial planets really that similar to Earth? What to know about their composition

What are the terrestrial planets?

In our solar system, the four inner planets are all categorized as terrestrial. The inner planets are the four that are closest to the Sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

Terrestrial planets size comparison Source: Lsmpascal/Wikimedia Commons

That is where the terrestrial planets' list ends in the solar system, but there are also many terrestrial planets outside of it. NASA estimates that there could be more than 10 billion terrestrial planets just in the Milky Way.

However, just because a planet is classified as terrestrial, it doesn't mean that it's necessarily habitable. For example, in the solar system, Mercury and Venus are too hot for life to thrive, and Mars is likely too cold. Apart from this, Mercury and Mars do not have a protective, breathable atmosphere like Earth's, and Venus has an extremely dense and toxic one.

Outside of the Solar System, Kepler-10b was the first confirmed terrestrial planet discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope. However, it is too close to its Sun-like star, Kepler 10, and so too hot to support life, as far as we know.

In 2017, NASA discovered seven terrestrial planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool red dwarf star in the constellation Aquarius, about 40 light-years from Earth. These rocky, Earth-size worlds could contain surface water in different physical states depending on their distance from their host star.

However, only three of them are located in the habitable zone, where liquid water is most likely to exist. The planets closest to the star presumably contain water vapor, while the planets farthest away are most likely icy. This exoplanet system is called after the central star that keeps it together, TRAPPIST-1.

What are terrestrial planets made of?

Terrestrial planets are made of rock, silicate, metals, water, and carbon. All terrestrial planets in our solar system actually have a metallic core, mostly made of iron, and a silicate shell with a mantle and a crust.

Earth, Mars, and Mercury also have water. Mars likely has water in the form of ice in its polar regions, and Mercury may contain water ice at the bottom of craters located at its north pole. In contrast, planets with an icy surface of volatiles such as water, ammonia, and methane are classified as ice planets or icy planets.