The searing heat waves scorching Texas may have an unexpected silver lining. Severe state drought conditions revealed about 70 new dinosaur tracks, as per Dinosaur Valley State Park's recent Facebook post, where the tracks were found.

These ancient imprints, concealed beneath layers of water and mud in the Paluxy River, are estimated to date back to around 110 million years ago.

Acrocanthosaurus and Sauropodseiden dinosaurs

"It's been a long week at the Ball Room track site. The limestone in the riverbed got up to 126 degrees at times. This will be the most tracks we have ever seen at this location," wrote the state park in a Facebook post.