Thailand has officially debuted its first-ever Tokamak nuclear fusion reactor thanks to the help of Chinese scientists, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Called the Thailand Tokamak-1, the reactor was activated on Tuesday (July 25) under a joint initiative between the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Plasma Physics in the southeastern city of Hefei.

Thailand's first Tokamak

The reactor, designed to replicate the workings of the Sun, is a significant milestone in sustainable energy research and scientific cooperation between the countries. Thailand Tokamak-1 is also the first of its kind for a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).