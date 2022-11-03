The age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
Credit: Pixabay
Do you perform better as you age and gain experience, or is the energy and enthusiasm of youth more of an advantage? In an attempt to answer that age-old conundrum, a recent study looked at the performance of scientists over time and found that they tend to be most innovative and creative during the early part of their careers. In particular, the researchers at Ohio State University observed that the impact of the work of biomedical scientists drops by about one-half to two-thirds as they go through their careers. The study, published in The Journal of Human Resources, found that as their career progresses, scientists have a “huge decline” in both innovation and the effect of their work.
