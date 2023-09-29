The beauty and mystery of the shell galaxy NGC 3923

Galaxies are like people - they come in different shapes and sizes, and their surroundings influence their appearance. Astronomers classify galaxies into three categories: spiral, elliptical, and irregular. Spiral galaxies have arms swirling around a central bulge, like our Milky Way. Elliptical galaxies are round or oval-shaped and are usually the result of two spiral galaxies colliding and merging. Irregular galaxies have no definite shape and are often distorted by the gravity of nearby galaxies.

Shell galaxies

Among the elliptical galaxies is a group called shell galaxies, which have rings of stars around them, resembling the layers of an onion. Only about 10 percent of elliptical galaxies belong to this group, and they are thought to form when a large galaxy swallows a smaller one. As the smaller galaxy gets torn apart by the larger one's gravity, its stars get scattered into the outer regions of the more giant galaxy, forming shells. Imagine adding a drop of food color to a batter bowl and stirring it slowly. The fall will stretch into a spiral that lasts until it blends completely.