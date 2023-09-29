The beauty and mystery of the shell galaxy NGC 3923

The beauty and mystery of the shell galaxy NGC 3923This galaxy is about 50 percent bigger than the Milky Way and has more than 40 shells around it.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 29, 2023 12:22 PM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 12:22 PM ESTscienceNGC 3923.Credits: NOIRLab Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Galaxies are like people - they come in different shapes and sizes, and their surroundings influence their appearance. Astronomers classify galaxies into three categories: spiral, elliptical, and irregular. Spiral galaxies have arms swirling around a central bulge, like our Milky Way. Elliptical galaxies are round or oval-shaped and are usually the result of two spiral galaxies colliding and merging. Irregular galaxies have no definite shape and are often distorted by the gravity of nearby galaxies.Shell galaxiesAmong the elliptical galaxies is a group called shell galaxies, which have rings of stars around them, resembling the layers of an onion. Only about 10 percent of elliptical galaxies belong to this group, and they are thought to form when a large galaxy swallows a smaller one. As the smaller galaxy gets torn apart by the larger one's gravity, its stars get scattered into the outer regions of the more giant galaxy, forming shells. Imagine adding a drop of food color to a batter bowl and stirring it slowly. The fall will stretch into a spiral that lasts until it blends completely. See Also Related Active black holes alter their galaxies' chemical distribution Webb examines birth of first galaxies in the early universe M87 galaxy's black hole exhibits spin, latest study confirms One of the most spectacular shell galaxies in the sky is NGC 3923, located in the constellation of Hydra (the Serpent), about 70 million light-years away from Earth. This galaxy is about 50 percent bigger than the Milky Way and has more than 40 shells around it, making it the record holder for the most giant and most shells among all known shell galaxies. A study published in 2016 found that the outermost shells were formed first, and then the inner ones, as the smaller universe got closer and closer to the larger one.NGC 3923 stands out for its subtle and symmetrical shells, unlike other shell galaxies with more prominent and skewed shots. These features show how different each shell galaxy can be, depending on how and when it merges with another universe.NGC 3923.Credits: NOIRLab DECamA stunning image of NGC 3923 and its surroundings was captured by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), a powerful instrument built by the US Department of Energy and mounted on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The image covers a large sky area, equivalent to four full moons, and reveals thousands of other galaxies and stars in the background. Some notable ones are LEDA 744285 and ESO 440-11, two spiral galaxies facing us directly. Near the top of the image, a substantial gravitational lens is around a cluster of galaxies called PLCK G287.0+32.9.Gravitational lenses are phenomena predicted by Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, which says that massive objects can bend space and time around them. When a cluster of galaxies lies between us and a distant galaxy, its gravity acts like a lens that magnifies and distorts the background galaxy's image. Gravitational lenses were first discovered in 1989 by Roger Lynds from NOIRLab (then NOAO) and Vahé Petrosian from Stanford University, using the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, another Program of NSF's NOIRLab. Gravitational lenses are valuable tools for astronomers to study the universe's deepest mysteries, such as dark matter and the universe's expansion rate. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How pressure improves battery materials in ball millingBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyAround the world with no emissions with Solar Airship OneAs Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existenceHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itGoogle's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next weekA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredGE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!Are smart phones destroying our mental health?AI and robots might be the future of battery development Job Board