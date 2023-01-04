9 biggest and worst oil spills of all time

While this process is now very mature and usually safe, there have been times in the past when accidents (avoidable or not) have happened and released millions of tons of black gold into the environment with devastating impacts.

But which were the worst of all time? Let's take a look.

Why is it an oil spill?

An oil spill is a type of pollution that occurs when a liquid hydrocarbon from petroleum is released into the environment, usually the ocean. Oil releases into the sea or coastal waterways are considered marine oil spills. However, land-based spills are also possible.

Oil spills can be accidental or, in some rare instances, intentional.

Oil spills are some of the worst ecological disasters. P_Wei/iStock

Oil spills can result from crude oil discharges from tankers, offshore platforms, drilling rigs, and wells, as well as refined petroleum products (like gasoline and diesel) and their byproducts, heavier fuels used by big ships like bunker fuel, or the spill of any oily waste or garbage.

Although catastrophes involving tankers, barges, pipelines, refineries, drilling rigs, and storage facilities are the most common cause of oil spills in rivers, bays, and the ocean, they can also include recreational boats and marinas.

Spills may result from people making mistakes or acting carelessly, malfunctioning equipment, hurricanes, storm surges, severe winds, terrorist attacks, acts of war, vandalism, or illegal dumping.

Most oils float on saltwater in the oceans or freshwater from rivers and lakes. A thin oil slick typically forms when oil spreads quickly across the water's surface. The oil slick gradually thins as it spreads, eventually reducing to a very thin sheen that frequently resembles a rainbow. (In exceptional instances, hefty oil may occasionally sink.)

Oil spills can be hazardous to marine mammals, fish, shellfish, birds, turtles, and mammals, depending on the situation. Fur-bearing mammals, like sea otters, become coated in oil and lose their capacity to insulate, while birds' feathers lose their ability to repel water, leaving them vulnerable to the weather and often unable to fly. Many animals, including birds, try to clean themselves of the oil or consume oily prey, which causes them to ingest the poison.

Oil can also be digested by fish and shellfish, which may alter their ability to reproduce, grow, or even cause their demise. Commercially significant species, including swordfish, tuna, mahi-mahi, grouper, oysters, and shrimp, might also see population losses or become too contaminated to be fished and consumed by humans.

Numerous birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, corals, and other animals and plants may also be killed or wounded depending on the location and timing of the spill.

Why are oil spills so bad for the environment?

According to some sources, with an annual average of about 1.8 significant accidents, the global trend indicates a decline in tanker oil leak incidents. Nevertheless, each spill results in hundreds of tonnes of oil entering our water.

The International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF) reported four medium spills (7 to 700 tonnes) and two big spills (more than 700 tonnes) worldwide in 2021. And more minor oil spills also continue to pose a severe threat.

Despite the encouraging trend that these occurrences are decreasing in frequency, the magnitude of the potential effects from even a single spill should not be disregarded.

The effects of an oil spill can be severe and catastrophic, and many of these effects linger for a long time after the catastrophe itself. Many effects are immediately apparent, like the death of wildlife and beaches being soaked in oil. Still, many other effects are more subtle and challenging to treat, including the long-term direct and indirect effects on the economy and on public health.

OIl spllls are disastrous for some animals. Wikimedia Commons

The first and most apparent is the impact on wildlife.

An oil spill can have a severe impact on animal populations and ecosystems on land and in the sea. If not killed outright, fish, birds, and other marine creatures can all be affected over the long term by oil spills. For instance, they might be fully engulfed in an oil slick or be covered in oil, impairing their ability to move, regulate their body temperature, and eat.