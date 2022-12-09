The biggest tsunamis in history

The height of a tsunami wave above sea level, known as the 'run-up height,' does not substantially increase the deeper it is in an ocean. In fact, tsunami waves are typically only about one meter high in deep water, making their destructive potential somewhat concealed.

Rather, it is only when the waves reach shallower depths, such as near coastlines, that they slow down and can begin to grow - although most tsunamis cause the sea to rise only about 10 feet (3 meters), some waves can reach as high as a skyscraper.

Still, even more, terrifying is a tsunami's wavelength, which determines how far inland it can travel- also known as its 'inundation distance.' As opposed to a large wave with a wavelength of 150 meters caused by a storm, a tsunami could travel more than 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) away and reach up to 0.6 miles (2km) or more inland! As such, some tsunamis can decimate whole islands and communities in a matter of minutes.

Tsunami evacuation signs in Thai and English MiklGusev/iStock

Although tsunamis are often referred to as 'tidal waves,' this is slightly misleading. This is because tides- the waves that move through the ocean in response to forces exerted by the moon and sun- have little to do with these immense waves.

Over 100 major tsunamis (those that have caused damage and deaths) have struck this planet's coastlines in the past hundred years, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and destroying billion of dollars of properties.

Scientists have found startling evidence that even more giant waves, called 'megatsunamis,' have occurred in the past. No coastline on this planet is safe from the threat of megatsunamis.

Here, Interesting Engineering rounds up some of the planet's biggest tsunamis in recorded history.

The tallest tsunami ever recorded

Tallest tsunami occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska USA mscornelius/iStock

In 1958, the largest- somewhat apocalyptic- tsunami wave ever to be witnessed broke out on a cool July night. After a 7.8 magnitude earthquake 13 miles away, a 1,720-foot tsunami, higher than the Willis Tower in Chicago, loomed over Lituya Bay, a quiet fjord in Alaska (U.S.). The enormous earthquake caused approximately 30.6 million cubic meters of rock to fall 3,000 feet into the Lituya tidewater glacier.