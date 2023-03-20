'The Blob' deep below may be triggered by intense seafloor heatwaves

Abnormally warm bottom water temperatures have been linked to changes in the survival rates of young Atlantic cod, the spread of invasive lionfish along the southeast coast of the United States, coral bleaching, and subsequent declines in reef fish. Not to mention, the disappearance of near-shore lobster populations in southern New England.

Ling cod, like this one caught off of Humboldt Bay, are vulnerable to impacts from bottom marine heat waves. Nicholas Easterbrook/NOAA Fisheries

Shellfisheries were also shut down because of 'The Blob,' which off the US West Coast resulted in a combination of harmful algal blooms and a loss of kelp forest habitat. Around $185 million was lost by the economy as a result, according to a 2021 report.

"We know that early recognition of marine heat waves is needed for proactive management of the coastal ocean," said co-author Michael Jacox, a research oceanographer.

"Now it's clear that we need to pay closer attention to the ocean bottom, where some of the most valuable species live and can experience heat waves quite different from those on the surface."

The full study was published in Nature and can be found here.

Study abstract:

Recently, there has been substantial effort to understand the fundamental characteristics of warm ocean temperature extremes—known as marine heatwaves (MHWs). However, MHW research has primarily focused on the surface signature of these events. While surface MHWs (SMHW) can have dramatic impacts on marine ecosystems, extreme warming along the seafloor can also have significant biological outcomes. In this study, we use a high-resolution (~8 km) ocean reanalysis to broadly assess bottom marine heatwaves (BMHW) along the continental shelves of North America. We find that BMHW intensity and duration varies strongly with bottom depth, with typical intensities ranging from ~0.5 °C–3 °C. Further, BMHWs can be more intense and persist longer than SMHWs. While BMHWs and SMHWs often co-occur, BMHWs can also exist without a SMHW. Deeper regions in which the mixed layer does not typically reach the seafloor exhibit less synchronicity between BMHWs and SMHWs.