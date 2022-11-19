The collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the Bible: The Blueprint
Science and the Bible.
Science has confirmed the biblical accounts of military campaigns
NASA has also in the past stepped in to confirm biblical happenings
Sir Isaac Newton is quoted as saying that his discoveries were inspired by the Bible
Science and the Bible aren’t natural bedfellows, but they’re not on opposite teams either. Far from it, in fact.
Science runs into all sorts of interesting questions about the physical and biological processes that produced the world we see today, but it has its limitations. Scientists will always be limited to observing, testing, and experimenting with present processes and technologies. And similarly, the Bible was written long after the events that it recounts, and relies on accurate recollections.
