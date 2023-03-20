The earliest stars were likely 10,000 times the size of our sun

Simulating the earliest star formations

A team of astrophysicists used state-of-the-art computer simulations to better understand what was happening in the dark ages of the universe. In their paper, published in the preprint server arXiv, they detailed the results of these simulations.

They showed that complex interactions led to massive star formations that wouldn't be possible today. Unlike similar studies, their investigation focused on cold fronts, fast-moving streams of cold matter.

Before star formation started to take place in the cosmos, neutral gas collected and began to clump together. Hydrogen and helium, meanwhile, released heat, allowing clumps of that neutral gas to reach higher densities gradually. Those high-density clumps became very warm and started producing radiation that broke apart the neutral gas and prevented it from fragmenting into smaller clumps. Ultimately, this allowed these clumps to grow into enormous sizes.

Massive stars will never be seen again

These pools of neutral gas eventually formed accretion discs in the universe's first proto-galaxies. Meanwhile, massive cold fronts advanced all the way to these accretion disks outside these galaxies. The resulting reaction led to the first stars in the cosmos.