The effects of modern pesticides on a Roman bowl from the late Iron Age

The researchers removed the bowl from the original place it was found and took it to the Conservation Science Investigations (CSI): Sittingbourne laboratory for preservation and to eventually display at Sandwich Guildhall Museum in Kent.

Time period

The bowl was made of copper and dated back to 43 to 410 AD.

It was found “mid-way between the important Roman settlements at Richborough and Canterbury, close to two large Roman villas and Roman watermills.” The bowl was buried at a depth of 15.7 inches (40 cm) in clay soil that also contained chalk inclusions. The researchers discovered that the bowl was placed specifically in a ditch that was previously unknown to archeology.

Pieces of pottery and coins found at the site allowed them to date the time period to around the time of the Late Iron Age.

Condition of the bowl

Although the bowl was in particularly good condition, both the internal and external surface showed signs of deterioration containing green and brown- colored corrosion. The researchers took samples from these discolorations.

Within the corrosion, they found basic copper chlorides atacamite and paratacamite. In the brown corrosion, the team found diethyltoluamide (DEET), a chemical component and active ingredient used in insect-repellent.

Inside the green portion of the corrosion, the research team found chlorobenzenes, which are “common soil contaminants in rural areas from the use of pesticides.” They noted that many of these pesticides were banned more than 50 years ago.

Minerals found in the corrosion

During the process of conservation, archeologists took samples from where the bowl showed corrosion, on the brown and green spots from inside and outside the artifact. It was collected for analysis.