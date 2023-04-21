The first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?

It’s an exciting time for space exploration. Before this decade is over, multiple space agencies plan to send crewed missions to the Moon, including NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA), Roscosmos, and possibly India. For NASA, this will be the first time astronauts have walked on the lunar surface since the Apollo Era. For everyone else, it will be the first time astronauts from their nations set foot on the Moon.

For NASA, the ESA, and the CNSA, the mission architectures include the creation of infrastructure that will allow for long-term exploration and development. These plans include NASA’s Artemis Basecamp and Lunar Gateway, the ESA’s Moon Village, and the Chinese-Russian International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). These same facilities will assist with even more ambitious plans for exploration to commence in the next decade.

These call for the first crewed missions to explore Mars! According to the evolving architecture NASA has shared – outlined in the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2010, 2017, and 2020 – these missions will commence by 2033, with follow-up launches happening every 26 months (in 2035, 2037, 2039, and so on). According to recent statements, China plans to follow a similar timetable, with launches beginning in 2033 and extending into the 2040s.

These mission architectures will culminate with the creation of the first surface habitats on Mars. These habitats and the accompanying infrastructure will pave the way for regular missions to Mars and be the first step in extending human space exploration beyond the Earth-Moon system. They could even lead to humanity becoming “interplanetary” and establishing the first permanent settlements on the Moon and Mars.

But are these hopes realistic, especially where the timelines are concerned? Can the human exploration of Mars really begin by 2033, or will the challenges (which are legion!) cause the missions to slip to a later date? Opinions vary, and addressing that question comes down to several caveats and uncertainties.

“Get Your A** to Mars!”

Since the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2010 was passed, which defined the goals of NASA’s “Journey to Mars” (or “Moon to Mars”), a few things have changed. However, the overall mission plan has remained much the same. Even with the introduction of the Artemis Program and the revised timetables it contained, NASA policy is still guided by the three-phase plan they adopted in 2010. These include:

Phase I - The continued development of the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft and continued research into the effects of long-duration spaceflight aboard the International Research Station (ISS).

Phase II - The creation of the first permanent American presence and infrastructure on and around the Moon - the Lunar Gateway and the Artemis Base Camp.

Phase III - The development of the Deep Space Transport (DST) and the deployment of an orbital habitat (Mars Base Camp) and a reusable landing system (Mars Lander).

Lunar Gateway NASA/JSC

To briefly summarize, NASA’s vision is to use the SLS and Orion to send the first astronauts to the Moon since the Apollo Era (Artemis III) by 2025. The core elements of the Lunar Gateway will be launched in 2024 by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy. By 2028, the Artemis Program will have finished assembling the Lunar Gateway and established the Artemis Base Camp in the South Pole-Aitken Basin.