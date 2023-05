NASA's New Horizons mission is in limbo as the space agency and scientists debate the future of the mission.

The current situation began last year when NASA reviewed a proposal from the mission's science team for a second extended mission, a report from Nature reveals.

The team proposed a multidisciplinary science mission for New Horizons, including a mix of astrophysics, heliophysics, and planetary science research as it travels through the Kuiper Belt. While NASA agreed to fund part of the mission, it rejected the planetary portion of this proposal.

NASA chooses not to approve the full New Horizons proposal

New Horizons launched aboard one of United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rockets in 2006. It flew by Pluto in 2015, and the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth in early 2019. It is expected to continue traversing and operating from the Kuiper Belt beyond 2028.