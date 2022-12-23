The Kármán line: Separating space from sky

There is actually no clear agreement on exactly where space begins. Various heights have been used, including 50 miles (80 km), 62 miles (100km), and more than 6,000 miles (10,000km) above the Earth's surface. Based on this, it might still be unclear what space is.

Knowing exactly where space begins may seem like a question of no real importance. However, according to international law, the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space states that “outer space shall be free for exploration and use by all.” Because there are different definitions of where space actually begins, this could bring a number of legal consequences.

There might also be other questions that have come across our minds regarding space and space travel. Regardless of the time of the day, you’ll see the sky as you go outside and look up. Typically, you’d see airplanes in the sky, but perhaps you have wondered if airplanes can go into space, just like spaceships in sci-fi movies. How do you know when an object is in space? All these curious questions can be answered by none other than – “The Kármán line.”

What is the Kármán line?

The Kármán line is an invisible boundary that is used by some to delimit where Earth’s space begins. Therefore, knowing where this is is essential in identifying which is space and which is the sky.

Kármán line NASA

The sky as we know it can better be understood in the context of the Earth’s atmosphere and its many different layers. Although the Kármán line is defined as a boundary, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it acts like a solid boundary line where one side would all be space and the other side would be all atmosphere. This is because the Earth’s atmosphere does not disappear suddenly but gets thinner as it gets higher and eventually blends into space. In addition, the sky does not necessarily equate to the Earth’s atmosphere but rather is a term in relation to everything we can see when we look up.