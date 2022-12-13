The Komodo dragon: facts and myths

Komodo dragons are not dragons – certainly not the mythical creatures you see in Game of Thrones. But genetic analysis has suggested pathways for the evolution of some of their unique traits. For example, given their enormous size, these dragons can run as much as 13 miles/hour on a short bust and have also developed resistance to the anticoagulant effects of their own bites. In fact, the Komodo dragon genome is an important resource for understanding the biology of other monitor lizards and reptiles.

Where do Komodo dragons live?

You guessed it – they live on Komodo Island, one of the seventeen thousand-plus islands in Indonesia. You can also find them on a few other islands in the Nusa Tenggara (Lesser Sunda) group, such as Padar, Rintia, and Flores. Tourists often visit Indonesia to see these beasts on a guided tour of the Komodo National Park.

Komodo Island Mlenny / iStock

What does the Komodo dragon eat?

Komodo dragons consume almost every form of meat, depending on their age. They scavenge for dead animals or stalk prey of different sizes, from tiny mice to massive water buffalo. Young dragons consume insects, little lizards, birds, and snakes but switch to larger prey, like rodents, monkeys, goats, wild boars, and deer, once they reach the age of about five. These reptiles are cannibalistic tertiary predators at the apex of their food chain.

Komodo dragons mostly fail in their attempts to bring down prey outright, but once they bite their target, the venom in their saliva quickly kills the animal. The Komodo can then utilize its keen sense of smell to find the carcass after the animal dies, which can take up to four days. And a kill is frequently split among many Komodo dragons.

How big is the Komodo dragon?

The Komodo dragon is the world's biggest living lizard, with an average weight of around 154 pounds, but the most significant confirmed specimen measured 10.3 feet in length and weighed 366 pounds. Males often have more prominent, heavier bodies than females.

What happens when a Komodo dragon bites a human being?

The Komodo dragon's 60-pointed, serrated teeth give off a frightening vibe. In contrast to other creatures, the Komodo dragon's bite is quite weak. Compared to an Australian saltwater crocodile of the same size, which can produce a bite force of 252 Newtons. Komodo dragons, like other monitor lizard species, tend to have a bite force of around 500 to 600 PSI or 39 Newtons. Technically, the Komodo dragon's bite shouldn't be sufficient to cause significant harm to either humans or animals. Instead, the dragons use a slash and pull-back technique to injure their prey. A Komodo dragon's bite is fatal due to its potent venom, which can kill a large animal in as little as a few hours.