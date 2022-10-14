The Lucy spacecraft slingshot around Earth on Sunday: how to see it

When Lucy will stop by

This Sunday, Lucy will skip along Earth’s atmosphere as part of its first slingshot process. It will approach to within just a scant 240 miles above the ground. That’s lower than the International Space Station which orbits at 250 miles above Earth’s surface.

This low fly-by will offer watchers in Western Australia and the Western USA a chance to see Lucy in her quick trek across the atmosphere.

There are risks

The fly-by doesn’t come risk-free, as Lucy must navigate around Earth-orbiting satellites, and dodge a large amount of space debris. To prevent a potentially catastrophic collision, NASA has developed a system capable of anticipating potential hazards. Lucy is designed to execute small maneuvers to avoid collisions.

How to watch Lucy

Lucy will streak by Western Australia at approximately 6:55AM (6:55 pm local time) Sunday, October 16. The spacecraft that NASA will be monitoring, will be clearly visible as a bright light for about seven minutes, until it passes into the shadow of the Earth.

Lucy will continue her journey over the Pacific Ocean in darkness and emerge again from the shadows of the Earth at 7:26 am ET (4:26 a.m. PT). At this juncture if skies are clear, star gazers can get a glimpse of Lucy through binoculars as she arrives in the southwestern sky.

“The last time we saw the spacecraft, it was being enclosed in the payload fairing in Florida,” said Hal Levison, Lucy principal investigator at the Colorado-based Southwest Research Institute. “It is exciting that we will be able to stand here in Colorado and see the spacecraft again. And this time Lucy will be in the sky.”