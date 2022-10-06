The mistake that changes how we see color — The Blueprint
- Researchers have identified a key math error in the theory of color perception.
- The theory was developed by famous scientists, including Erwin Schrödinger.
- Correcting the error could lead to major improvements in a huge range of industries.
Being able to accurately model human color perception has a massive impact on automating image processing, computer graphics, and visualization.
To come up with a concrete mathematical model of perceived color space, red, green, and blue are plotted in 3D space. These colors are chosen because they’re the ones that are most strongly registered by light-detecting cones in our retinas.
