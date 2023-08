Materials referred to as ‘strange metals’ have puzzled quantum physicists for many years due to their unique ability to function outside the normal rules of electricity.

Now research led by Aavishkar Patel of the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Quantum Physics (CCQ) in New York City may have found the reason behind this odd behavior.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

Many oddities

“The surprisingly simple new theory explains many oddities about strange metals, such as why the change in electrical resistivity — a measure of how easily electrons can flow through the material as electrical current — is directly proportional to the temperature, even down to extremely low temperatures. That relationship means that a strange metal resists the flow of electrons more than an ordinary metal such as gold or copper at the same temperature,” noted the press statement.