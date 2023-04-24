The NASA Insight lander's prolonged mission shed new light on Mars' liquid core

A team of scientists used data from NASA's InSight Mars lander to shed new light on the liquid core at the center of the Red Planet.

The international research team, led by the University of Bristol, detailed the first-ever detections of seismic waves traveling into Mars' core.

By analyzing the InSight lander data, they were able to determine that the Martian core is slightly denser and smaller than previously believed.

NASA's Insight lander exceeded expectations

The NASA InSight Mars lander mission was initially intended to last approximately one Mars year, roughly equivalent to two Earth years. However, it exceeded NASA's expectations and lasted roughly four years, allowing scientists to tap into a wealth of extra data.

"The extra mission time certainly paid off," the lead author of the new paper, Dr. Jessica Irving, a senior lecturer in Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, explained in a press statement.

Thanks to that extra mission time, Dr. Irving explained, "We made the very first observations of seismic waves traveling through the core of Mars. Two seismic signals, one from a very distant marsquake and one from a meteorite impact on the far side of the planet, have allowed us to probe the Martian core with seismic waves. We've effectively been listening for energy traveling through the heart of another planet, and now we've heard it."

Aside from finding that Mars' liquid core is a little smaller than previously believed, the scientists also found that Mars' core contains large amounts of sulfur and small amounts of hydrogen on top of the iron they expected to detect in large quantities.