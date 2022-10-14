The National Science Foundation plans to build an educational center at the Arecibo Observatory

“The scientific community has expressed broad support for an expanded educational facility. Specifically, the 2020 Decadal Survey for Astronomy and Astrophysics, or Astro2020, recognized that the observatory has, over the course of its nearly 60-year history, become a highly regarded part of the community for many of Puerto Rico's citizens, serving as a source of pride and local economic benefit while also providing access to training and employment for many in the community. Astro2020 called out support for its continuation as an important nexus for education, community, and developing a diversified STEM workforce.”

The unnamed new center is set to open sometime in 2023. It will have four goals:

Promote STEM education, learning, and teaching.

Support fundamental and applied STEM and STEM education research.

Broaden participation in STEM.

Build and leverage existing and new collaborations and partnerships.

The damaged observatory will not be rebuilt

This does however mean that the Arecibo Observatory damaged in 2020 will not be rebuilt. “The solicitation does not include rebuilding the 305-meter telescope or operational support for current scientific infrastructure, such as the 12-meter radio telescope or Lidar facility,” said the NSF’s statement.

The Arecibo radio telescope receiver. TexPhoto

The Arecibo Observatory was crucial to deep-space observation. It helped researchers search for deep-space objects and events like pulsars and bursts of distant radio waves. However, it suffered damage when an auxiliary cable fell in August of 2020, with another cable failing in November. The NSF, fearing that others might have followed, announced that it planned to demolish the observatory as it could not be rebuilt without risking human life. But before that could even happen, Arecibo collapsed. The NSF then launched an investigation into what may have happened which is still ongoing.