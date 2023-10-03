The NHL’s oldest player uses this science to stay in the game

Maple Leafs’ defenseman Mark Giordano turns 40 today making him the oldest player in the league and according to an article by the Toronto Star there is a science behind his longevity.

In order to guarantee that they can compete at a high level for a lengthy period of time, athletes that retain longevity in their careers frequently adhere to specific techniques and practices. These tactics put a strong emphasis on physical well-being, healing and avoiding injuries. But what is Giordano's approach?

Continued success

Lawrence Spriet, a professor in the college of biological science at the University of Guelph, undertakes research investigating how skeletal muscle produces the energy needed for athletes to perform at optimum levels. He told the Canadian news outlet that there are several principles behind Giordano’s continued success.