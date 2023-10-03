The NHL’s oldest player uses this science to stay in the game

The NHL’s oldest player uses this science to stay in the gameMark Giordano is 40 and has no plans of slowing down.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 03, 2023 05:31 PM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 05:31 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of a hockey player.walik/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Maple Leafs’ defenseman Mark Giordano turns 40 today making him the oldest player in the league and according to an article by the Toronto Star there is a science behind his longevity.In order to guarantee that they can compete at a high level for a lengthy period of time, athletes that retain longevity in their careers frequently adhere to specific techniques and practices. These tactics put a strong emphasis on physical well-being, healing and avoiding injuries. But what is Giordano's approach?Continued success Lawrence Spriet, a professor in the college of biological science at the University of Guelph, undertakes research investigating how skeletal muscle produces the energy needed for athletes to perform at optimum levels. He told the Canadian news outlet that there are several principles behind Giordano’s continued success. See Also Related Sumo Goalie vs NHL Player: Is a Bigger Goalie a Better One? San Diego teens develop sports psychology to prevent athlete burnout How soccer players and athletes are using AI to fight online hate In addition to having good genes, explained Spriet, the player must be dedicated to taking good care of himself slowing down his aging clock and staying in optimum shape as long as possible.Spriet further explained how Giordano’s massive size ensured he could maintain tip-top shape despite the fact that most people have lost five percent of their muscle mass by age 40.Spriet told the Toronto Star that Giordano also maintains a psychological motivation that keeps him going regardless of age.“The mental side, the motivation, the desire, is also a big one. When you’re around players, you can see how years of playing hockey has worn them down mentally because they’ve had injuries and now they’ve got a family and they’ve got kids and they got all these other things. So I think it’s pretty remarkable to maintain that desire as a 40-year-old,” added Spriet.But none of that would be enough without proper rest and recovery, added the researcher. This means never missing a good night’s sleep regardless of how difficult things may be. This is something younger people will sometimes ignore but older folks simply can’t afford to.A huge differenceFinally, Spriet explained that what players consume can make a huge difference in their endurance and performance.“Along with the recovery, there’s your nutrition, your hydration, what you’re consuming. When we work with the players, some of them don’t believe us when we say that when you lose about two percent of your body mass through sweating, you start to feel tired and you’re mentally not as sharp,” Spriet told the Toronto Star.Giordano, meanwhile, is very much aware of the science behind playing great games and has learned to use it to his advantage. Today, he leads in terms of blocked shots (2078) despite his age and has no plans of slowing down. He tells the Toronto Star he only plans on missing the games the league wants him to.He also has ambitious plans for the future. He says that his career is far from being over and he even plans on getting better. “ I know that sounds funny because I’m 40, but I’m always looking to get better and find new ways to contribute. The game is changing. So you have to as well,” Giordano told the Toronto Star. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Morphing robots: CSU's breakthrough in biomimicry technologyThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleep7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?World's first artificial intelligence island awarded permitU-Boat Worx unveils Super Sub: World's fastest personal subF-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgradesNew 3D printing approach offers hope for brain injury repairAstrophysicists predict a hidden planet in the Kuiper Belt Job Board