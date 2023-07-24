The radioactive fallout of Trinity Nuclear Tests reached as far as Canada

As praise pours in for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is being lauded as an actual spectacular achievement, a new study has deep-dived into the far-reaching consequences of the Trinity Nuclear Tests.

On July 16, 1945, Trinity was the first ever nuclear test conducted as part of the Manhattan Project, a nuclear research and development project by the US during World War 2.

The study has analyzed the estimates for 10 days following the detonation of Trinity and how it impacted public health and the environment from atmospheric nuclear testing.

Radioactive reach farther than anticipated

The new model, developed by researchers at Princeton University and University of Colorado Boulder, shows that the nuclear explosions carried out in New Mexico and Nevada between 1945 and 1962 led to widespread radioactive contamination.