The science behind snow: This is how snowflakes form

"Ultimately, it is the temperature at which a crystal forms — and to a lesser extent the humidity of the air — that determines the basic shape of the ice crystal. Thus, we see long needle-like crystals at 23 degrees F and very flat plate-like crystals at 5 degrees F.”

Many many shapes and structures

The complex and varied shape of each single arm of the snowflake is determined by the atmospheric conditions experienced by the entire ice crystal as it falls, further explained the NOAA.

An individual crystal might begin to grow in one direction, and then minutes or even seconds later, slight changes in the surrounding temperature or humidity causes the crystal to grow in another way.

You might love or loathe the cold white stuff, but do you know how #snowflakes are formed? See this:https://t.co/JZRGSc3K9S #SnowItAll pic.twitter.com/Fxju0G1pxm — NOAA (@NOAA) December 29, 2016

One thing remains the same: the six-sided shape. However, the ice crystal (and its six arms) can and does branch off in all kinds of new and interesting directions.

The NOAA further explained why no two snowflakes are the same.

“Well, that’s because individual snowflakes all follow slightly different paths from the sky to the ground —and thus encounter slightly different atmospheric conditions along the way. Therefore, they all tend to look unique, resembling everything from prisms and needles to the familiar lacy pattern,” said the organization.

Capturing the intricate beauty of snowflakes

