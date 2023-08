New research out of Ohio State University is taking us closer to understanding how supernovae (exploding stars) can help explain how neutrinos mysteriously interact with themselves.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

Less understood particles

“One of the less well-understood elementary particles, neutrinos rarely interact with normal matter, and instead travel invisibly through it at almost the speed of light. These ghostly particles outnumber all the atoms in the universe and are always passing harmlessly through our bodies, but due to their low mass and lack of an electric charge they can be incredibly difficult to find and study,” noted the press statement.