New research highlights the severity of the 2022 Tonga explosion

The event consisted of a 15-megaton volcanic explosion from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, one of the largest natural explosions in more than a century. It had far-reaching outcomes generating a mega-tsunami with waves up to 48 feet high (45 meters) along the coast of Tonga’s Tofua Island and waves up to 56 feet (17 meters) on Tongatapu, the country’s most populated island.

Now, researchers have compiled a combination of before-and-after satellite imagery, drone mapping, and field observations collected by scientists at The University of Auckland – along with data from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation Global Reef Expedition – to produce a tsunami simulation of the Tongan Archipelago. The outcomes indicate that the event resulted in a more than hour-long tsunami with waves up to 279 feet (85 meters) high one minute after the initial explosion.

“Despite its size and long duration, the mega-tsumani that resulted from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai claimed few lives,” said Sam Purkis, professor and chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences at the Rosenstiel School.

“The main factors that led to this, we suggest, are the quirk of the location, the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased evaluation drills and awareness efforts carried out in Tonga in the years prior to the eruption.”