The smiling Sun will hurl solar flares at nearly 2 million miles an hour

Say cheese! 📸



Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

As the Sun slowly approaches its solar maximum, activity on the solar surface has begun to rise. Astronomers have been closely analyzing the events occurring on the solar surface as the Sun's flips its poles as part of its 11-year-cycle.

While most events have been witnessed and captured by astronomers before, there is always something new to observe and learn, just like a smile, this time around. As NASA noted in the tweet above, the smile-like presentation is the result of coronal holes in a coincidental formation on the Sun.

What are coronal holes?

The intense activity on the Sun results in large magnetic fields on its surface. At times, some of these magnetic fields concentrate in certain areas and abruptly cause convection to stop. This reduces the surface temperature of the region, which then appear darker when observed from the Earth and is referred to as sunspots.

The smile seen on the solar surface is also the result of three darker areas. However, these are not sunspots but are called coronal holes. Unlike sunspots whose magnetic fields loop back onto themselves, coronal holes are open magnetic field line structures that allow solar winds to readily escape. These outbursts can have speeds of nearly two million miles ( 3 million km) an hour, Space.com reported.

As Interesting Engineering has previously reported, when the ejects out intense radiation, it is called a solar flare. At times, it also sends out vast amounts of a particular matter, which is referred to as coronal mass ejection (CME). Both of these ejections interact with the Earth's magnetosphere and cause a geomagnetic storm.