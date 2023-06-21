The supermasive black hole Sagittarius A* woke up 200 years ago

Astrophysicists have discovered that Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*)1, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, emerged from a long period of dormancy some 200 years ago.

This is according to a press release from CNRS published on Wednesday.

“The team, led by Frédéric Marin2, a CNRS researcher at the Astronomical Strasbourg Observatory (CNRS/University of Strasbourg), has revealed the past awakening of this gigantic object, which is four million times more massive than the Sun. Their work is published in Nature on 21 June. Over a period of one year at the beginning of the 19th century, the black hole gobbled up cosmic objects that got a little too close to it, before once more entering a state of quiescence,” noted the statement.