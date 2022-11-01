The types of volcanoes: All you need to know about the two major groups and more

Aside from the continuous bands of volcanoes on the ocean floor at spreading regions like the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, there are around 1,350 potentially active volcanoes on Earth. In fact, between 50 and 70 volcanoes erupt every year.

Still, each volcano is somewhat unique. From how volcanoes are formed and classified, to the most explosive ones on Earth, IE summarizes all you need to know about these attention-grabbing geological structures. We'll of course provide a few (very cool) images along the way.

What is a volcano?

Simply put, a volcano is a rupture in a planet's crust, such as Earth's, that permits hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber underground. Over many eruptions, the layers of these materials can build up, forming a volcano.

How are volcanoes formed?

Volcanoes can originate in various ways, but they always do so when there is magma, or partially molten rock, below the Earth's surface. Then this magma either rises through the crust's natural cracks or becomes trapped underground, where the pressure builds until it explodes violently.

In Earth's case, volcanoes occur because our planet's lithosphere is broken up into slabs of solid rock known as tectonic plates. These float on a hotter, softer, partially molten layer known as the asthenosphere.

We must first comprehend the two types of tectonic plate scenarios to understand how 'some' volcanoes form.

Convergent plate boundaries

Convergent plate boundaries are areas where lithospheric plates are moving toward one another. When these plates collide, the thinner and denser plate is overridden by the thicker and less dense plate. The subducting plate is heated as it is forced deeper into the mantle, until it eventually begins to melt. This produces magma chambers. Because the magma is lower in density than the surrounding rock material, it melts and fractures its way through the overlying rock material to the surface.

Divergent plate boundaries

When tectonic plates move away from one another, they are known as divergent plate boundaries. A crack forms as they separate, releasing pressure. This drop in pressure decreases the mantle rocks' melting temperature. Then this newly molten magma explodes at the surface. This occurs most frequently under the sea.