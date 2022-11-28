The world's oldest fossilized brain calls to question our theories about how it evolved

The finding resolved a century-old debate about the origin and composition of the brain in arthropods - the group of animals (phylum) that includes insects, crustaceans, spiders, and other arachnids, as well as other lineages such as millipedes and centipedes.

The fossilized Cardiodictyon catenulum (animal's head is to the right) Nicholas Strausfeld

Analyzing the delicately preserved nervous system led to new theories

Cardiodictyon was part of an extinct group of animals known as armored lobopodians, alive in the Cambrian period. This period lasted from roughly 541 million years ago - 485 million years ago.

According to a press release, lobopodians likely moved about the sea floor using "multiple pairs of soft, stubby legs that lacked the joints of their descendants, the euarthropods". Their closest relatives would be the velvet worms that primarily live in Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

The tiny size of the fossil made it difficult to x-ray the sample. Hence, a technique called "chromatic filtering" that employed high-resolution digitalized images to filter out light at different wavelengths was used.

The results were surprising. They revealed a segmented nervous system in the animal's trunk and a brain with three "confluent domains" in an unsegmented head.

"This anatomy was completely unexpected because the heads and brains of modern arthropods, and some of their fossilized ancestors, have for over a hundred years been considered as segmented," said Nicholas Strausfeld, a Regents Professor in the University of Arizona Department of Neuroscience who led the study.

Finding and tracing a common signature of brains

"Until very recently, the common understanding was 'brains don't fossilize,' so you would not expect to find a fossil with a preserved brain in the first place. This animal is so small you would not even dare to look at it in hopes of finding a brain," explained Frank Hirth, a reader of evolutionary neuroscience at King's College London who also led the study.