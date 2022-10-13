Hackers now use thermal attacks to steal passwords in seconds

Dubbed a thermal attack, the system combines two events in the technological space, the falling prices of thermal cameras and the increased access to machine learning to demonstrate how an image of your screen or keyboard captured using a thermal imaging camera could be sufficient for a hacker to gain access to confidential information.

What is a thermal attack?

Whenever you access a keypad, keyboard, or smartphone screen to type in your password or passcode, the contact between your fingers and the surface leaves a small but detectable heat signature. When captured with a thermal imaging camera, this heat signature is visible up to 60 seconds after contact.

This would mean that although you might be guarding the keypad while entering your ATM passcode, seconds later, a thermal camera could still pick up the keys touched during the process. This is called a thermal attack.

The researchers found that recently touched keys appeared brighter in such images, and it was possible to determine the sequence of numbers, letters, or even symbols that make up a password.

Previous research conducted by the research team found that, given this information, even non-experts could accurately guess passwords from such images. The team used machine learning to see if password-guessing accuracy could be improved.

How machine learning can help crack passwords

The researchers used 1,500 images of QWERTY keyboards taken from different angles after they were used to type passwords. They then trained an artificial intelligence (AI) model to read these images and used a probabilistic model to guess the passwords from the thermal clues.

The researchers found that the system, called ThermoSecure, could guess 86 percent of the passwords accurately when the images were taken within 20 seconds of contact. As the image interval increased to 60 seconds, the accuracy decreased to 62 percent.