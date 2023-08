A team of astronomers has unlocked a new tool to better understand the complex atmospheres of exoplanets, according to a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Using high-resolution spectral observations, they successfully confirmed the presence of chromium hydride (CrH) in the atmosphere of the hot Jupiter exoplanet known as WASP-31b.

Exoplanets and temperatures

Chromium hydride, a molecule that exhibits remarkable sensitivity to temperature variations, has earned its reputation as a "thermometer for stars," according to co-author astronomer Laura Flagg, a research associate in astronomy at the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University, U.S.

"Chromium hydride molecules are very temperature sensitive. At hotter temperatures, you see just chromium alone. And at lower temperatures, it turns into other substances," explained Flagg.