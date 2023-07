A new image released by the European Southern Observatory today, July 25, sheds new light on a process whereby planets as large as Jupiter are formed out of gas clumps surrounding stars, a press statement reveals.

A team of researchers used ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to detect large dusty clumps near a young star called V960 Mon.

These cosmic dust clouds could eventually collapse under their own gravity to create giant planets.

Material surrounding star could 'give rise to giant planets'

The researchers behind the new observation explain that it is the first example of an observation showing gas clumps that could become massive planets. They published their findings in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.