These stunning NASA visuals shows a wonderous winter on Mars

In winter, the temperatures on Mars drop to sub-zero levels. Some of the coldest temperatures occur at the poles, where it can get as cold as -190 degrees Fahrenheit (-123 degrees Celsius). However, no region of Mars receives more than a few feet of snow, most of which falls over extremely flat areas.

"Enough falls that you could snowshoe across it," said Sylvain Piqueux, a Mars scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California whose research includes a variety of winter phenomena. "If you were looking for skiing, though, you'd have to go into a crater or cliffside, where snow could build up on a sloped surface."

How do we know it snows on Mars?

It is not possible to observe snowfall directly on the planet due to the challenges of operating in an extremely cold and thin atmosphere. But thanks to specialized instruments, scientists have confirmed snowfall on the Red planet.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter can peer through cloud cover using its Mars Climate Sounder instrument. It can detect light in wavelengths not visible to the human eye, allowing it to see through cloud cover and observe the surface of Mars. With this instrument, scientists have been able to detect carbon dioxide snowfall on the planet.