Thinnest ferroelectric material helps to produce new energy-efficient devices, researchers claim

At the University of California at Berkeley, researchers also did experiments and shared the results in the journal Science.

What's the deal with ferroelectrics?

As per ANL, Ferroelectrics, a class of advanced materials, offers a promising way to reduce the power used by the ultrasmall electronic components found in computers and cell phones. However, below a few nanometers in thickness, ordinary ferroelectric materials lose their internal polarization. This indicates that they are incompatible with silicon technology used today. Ferroelectrics had historically been unable to be integrated into microelectronics due to this problem.

200,000 times thinner than human hair

The researchers observed stable ferroelectricity in a half-nanometer-thick layer of zirconium dioxide. That is the size of a single atomic building block, which is approximately 200,000 times thinner than human hair. This material was grown directly on silicon by the team.

They discovered ferroelectricity in zirconium dioxide, which is generally a non-ferroelectric material when it is grown exceedingly thin, about 1-2 nanometers in thickness.

Atoms and particles. Denis Pobytov/iStock

The researchers were also able to use a modest voltage to alter the polarization of this ultrathin material back and forth, enabling the thinnest demonstration of a functioning memory ever reported on silicon. It also holds significant promise for energy-efficient electronics, especially given that ordinary zirconium dioxide is already included in today's cutting-edge silicon chips.