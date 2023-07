The third ever deep-sea octopus nursery has been discovered at a low-temperature hydrothermal vent offshore of Costa Rica by scientists at the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The discovery proved that the first known aggregation of deep-sea octopus, the Dorado Outcrop, is an active nursery.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

The newly-found octopus could potentially be a new species of Muusoctopus, a genus of small to medium sized octopus without an ink sac. Additionally, the expedition reinforced the idea that some species of deep-sea octopus seek out low-temperature hydrothermal vents for brooding their eggs.