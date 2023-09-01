This AI system can analyse odor better than humans beings

When it comes to neuroscience, a crucial aspect of it is understanding how our senses translate light into sight, music into hearing, food into taste, and texture into touch. However, information regarding sensory relationships concerning smell has baffled researchers for a long.

Humans regard the smell of flowers to be pleasant and the smell of decaying food to be offensive because of proteins in the nose called odor receptors. However, little is understood about how these receptors pick up chemicals and convert them into fragrances.

To understand the phenomenon, researchers from the Monell Chemical Senses Center and the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup Osmo, developed out of Google Research's machine learning initiative, examined the relationship between the brain's olfactory perception system and airborne chemicals. The study resulted in scientists having devised a machine-learning model that can now verbally describe the scent of compounds with human-level skill.