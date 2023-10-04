This eclipse map provides viewing details for the public

This eclipse map provides viewing details for the publicThe next total solar eclipse will be the last one to pass over North America for twenty years. Do not miss it!Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 04, 2023 05:26 PM ESTCreated: Oct 04, 2023 05:26 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of the solar eclipse.Pitris/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Today, most eclipse maps are geared toward professionals in the field, making them illegible for regular folks. That’s all about to change.The Eclipse Company and The Planetary Society have collaborated to create a stunning, user-friendly eclipse map that will assist the public in finding the best viewing locations for the upcoming annular eclipse on October 14, 2023 and the eagerly anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be the last one to pass over North America for twenty years.This is according to a press release acquired this week by IE from the organizations.A transformative experience“After seeing the 2017 eclipse, I was shocked to discover how many people lived near the path of totality but didn’t make the extra effort to experience it fully,” Jesse Tomlinson, co-founder of The Eclipse Company said. “We designed this tool specifically to inspire folks to get in the path — it is a transformative experience not to be missed.” See Also Related New NASA map lets you see all 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses in the US Navigating weather prospects for the 2024 Solar Eclipse 'Ring of fire': NASA to live stream annular solar eclipse The eclipse map is more than just a location-specific tool. It is the only online map that incorporates information on viewing spots from nearby parks and other locations, housing options, and facts about cloud presence, light pollution, eclipse length, and eclipse phenomena. The convenience of having everything in one location results in an interactive map that is very appealing to people looking for the best viewing site.To ensure that eclipse enthusiasts are informed and motivated as they get ready for the upcoming events, The Planetary Society has also included educational content on the map. “This will be the first time preparing for an eclipse for a lot of people,” Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye said, “Working with The Eclipse Company, we’re able to give the public a tool to help make their eclipse experience extraordinary. Check it out.”It should be noted that when there is a solar eclipse, viewers should avoid looking straight at the sun without appropriate eye protection. Looking at the sun can result in serious eye damage or even blindness, even during a partial eclipse. To safeguard the eyes, eclipse enthusiasts should always wear approved sun viewing or eclipse glasses.In addition, to enhance the experience, viewers may consider using binoculars or a telescope. However, these tools should not be used for solar eclipses without proper solar filters to protect the eyes.Better with companyFinally, keep in mind that seeing an eclipse together with friends and other acquaintances can be fun. For a more enjoyable viewing experience, think about using the new map with people you know and whose company you enjoy or introducing the map to a local astronomy club. But remember to always put safety first, especially when witnessing solar eclipses.The map can be accessed here and even has a section for organizations and communities hosting viewing events to add their particular details.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Can you improve on the ISS? Nanoracks hopes Starlab will fit the billNew 3D printing approach offers hope for brain injury repairMorphing robots: CSU's breakthrough in biomimicry technologyLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareHow much matter exists in the universe? Scientists find new resultsHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsU-Boat Worx unveils Super Sub: World's fastest personal sub10 ancient civil engineering projects still in useF-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgradesWorld's first artificial intelligence island awarded permit Job Board