This eclipse map provides viewing details for the public

Today, most eclipse maps are geared toward professionals in the field, making them illegible for regular folks. That’s all about to change.

The Eclipse Company and The Planetary Society have collaborated to create a stunning, user-friendly eclipse map that will assist the public in finding the best viewing locations for the upcoming annular eclipse on October 14, 2023 and the eagerly anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be the last one to pass over North America for twenty years.

This is according to a press release acquired this week by IE from the organizations.

A transformative experience

“After seeing the 2017 eclipse, I was shocked to discover how many people lived near the path of totality but didn’t make the extra effort to experience it fully,” Jesse Tomlinson, co-founder of The Eclipse Company said. “We designed this tool specifically to inspire folks to get in the path — it is a transformative experience not to be missed.”