This is alarming! Tree rings predict the most dangerous radiation storm to hit us soon

However, the Carrington Event is nothing compared to what we are gonna tell you next. Many astronomers believed that in about every thousand years, a solar storm, nearly 12 times more intense, disastrous, and powerful than the Carrington Event takes place in the cosmos. It is referred to as the Miyake Event.

Interestingly, a team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) has proposed that data from tree rings can help us predict when the next Miyake Event is likely to take place.

While explaining the possible impact of a Miyake Event on human life, one of the authors and astrophysicist at UQ, Dr. Benjamin Pope said in the press release, “The leading theory is that they are huge solar flares. We need to know more because if one of these happened today, it would destroy technology including satellites, internet cables, long-distance power lines, and transformers. The effect on global infrastructure would be unimaginable.”

How do tree rings on Earth predict cosmic bursts in space?

Every time a solar storm occurs, the concentration of the C-14 radioisotope (carbon-14 isotope) increases in the environment. On earth, the excess of C-14 passes through water bodies, air, and living organisms including both plants and animals. While filtering through a tree, the C-14 isotope from a solar flare leaves its marks on tree rings, and therefore the rings act as a record of the event.